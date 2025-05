Adarsh Patsanstha chief manager Adhane no more

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chief manager of Adarsh Nagari Patsanstha and founder of Yashaswini Patsanstha, Devidas Sakharam Adhane (55, resident of Viramgaon, Khuldabad tehsil) passed away on Friday. His last rites will be performed at Khilavasti on Saturday at 10 am. He is survived by his wife and a son.