Adarsh scam main accused Sunil Mankape arrested

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The main accused of the Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha Rs 202 crore scam Sunil Mankape (51) was arrested on Wednesday almost after 35 days when the case was registered. Sunil is the son of the main accused Ambadas Mankape. The special investigating team (SIT) investigating the scam arrested his wife on Friday. On receiving the information, Sunil came to the city. The SIT was aware of it. The officer laid a trap and arrested him at the Mill Corner area on Wednesday.

A case about the scam was registered with the Cidco police station on July 11. The police arrested the main accused Ambadas Mankape, but his two sons Anil and Sunil escaped. Their wives Sunanda and Vanita, and the chief manager’s wife Savita were arrested on August 11.

Sunil was changing the places since the case was registered. When he knew that his wife was arrested, he came to the city. His younger brother Anil is still at large.

Meanwhile, both the daughters-in-law of Ambadas Mankape told that their father-in-law and husbands used to take their signs on papers, but they were not aware of any transactions. We were owners of various institutes only on paper, they told the officers.