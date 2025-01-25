Class 9 Toppers

Tushar Mantri secured first place, Atharva Varkad came second, and Dovesh Jindani placed third. Anish Kale received an encouragement award, while Dhruta Mahajan, Varad Govindwar, Ishwari Kulkarni, Raunak Kala, Fahad Sheikh, and Soumitra Shukla also earned recognition.

Class 10 Toppers

Tanmay Raut claimed first place, Shruti Shinde took second, and Samyak Tribhuvan secured third. Dhruv Gulve received an encouragement award, with Khushi Suryawanshi, Siddhi Toshniwal, Arya More, Vyom Jain, Rudra Surase, and Mahati Khambayate being recognized.

Caption:

Director of Geete Sir’s IIT-JEE Center Milind Geete, and author Arvind Jagtap pose with the Class 10 toppers of the Lokmat Talent Hunt Examination, accompanied by Milind Geete’s mother, Lata Geete.