Add this reaction in Phulambri's main story

Anuradha Chavan said,” Having been active in politics for the past 10-12 years, I have worked in various positions in the villages and rural areas of the constituency. While doing so, I have sincerely worked to launch the development works to everyone's doorstep and will continue to do so. As a testament to this work, my victory in the election was made possible by my beloved brothers, sisters, and the common people of the party. The people of the constituency have sent me to the Legislative Assembly with their blessings in the form of votes, and I will never let them down and maintain their trust by undertaking development works hereafter.”