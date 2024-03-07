Add to Lokmat expo news

Himanshu Builders and Developers is a new name in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Its directors Himanshu Chavan and Kanchan Chavan are civil engineers. They have gained vast experience from building high rise buildings to road, flyover works by working in multinational companies abroad since 2005. They have also gained the greatest experience of working on the tallest 163-storey building in Dubai, 'Burj Khalifa'.

Based on this experience, they came to the city once again and recently formed the firm of 'Himanshu Builders and Developers'. The firm's first ambitious icon project 'Himanshu Luxury' is on Jalna road. Facing East is a housing project behind Atithi Hotel and Nupur Talkies in the Seven Hill area. It is a 3600 sq ft and 7 floor apartment house project.

This building on two road corners has one flat on each floor. The 3 BHK flat has a pooja room, dining room and spacious flats. The work of four floors in this building is nearing completion. The sample flat will be ready at Gudipadwa. Visit the stall of 'Himanshu Luxury' to buy your dream home in this perfect project with red brick construction.