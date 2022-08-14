Addition to Kalwaniya news

Among the awards announced by the Central government, the President's Police Medal has been awarded to Jinsi station police inspector Venkat Kendre and PI (wireless) Santosh Joshi. Kendre joined the police department on March 5, 1986 as a constable. Later became PSI through competitive examinations. He performed effectively in Naxal affected areas. Apart from this, he performed well in solving crimes and investigation. PI Joshi has earned 167 rewards for outstanding performance. Both these officers have been honored with the Director General's (DG) Insignia award.

PSI Hiswankar awarded

Along with PIs, Police Sub-Inspector Krishna Hiswankar, working in the city's wireless communication department, was also honoured with the President's Police Medal. Hiswankar joined the service as an assistant PSI on February 3, 1987. He has won 231 awards so far for his outstanding service in the wireless messaging department. Apart from that, in 2018, he was awarded the Director General's (DG) Insignia award.