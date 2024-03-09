Addition to Lokmat Property Show (three reactions)

We live in a rented house in Padegaon. We want a house in the Kanchanwadi area as both of us are working. Looking for it, we came to the Lokmat home exhibition. We took information about four housing projects in the Kanchanwadi area. Tomorrow we will visit those projects and book a flat. - Ashu Jadhav

Seen house in Shendra

We currently live in the Cidco area. There is no room left to breathe freely. People live in densely populated areas. Now we have decided to live outside the city in an open scenic environment. We came to the home exhibition for that. The Shendra area also has good options. There we got information about some projects for 3 BHK row house. Now we will visit the site.

- Kiran Bidway, customer

Ravi Wattamvar, director, Dream Home Builders

Luxurious 'Vasant Vihar' by Dream Home Builders

Everyone is getting overwhelmed at the home exhibition after seeing the photo of the Dream Home Builders luxurious 'Vasant Vihar' housing project. This 'Vasant Vihar' project is being set up at Itkheda on Paithan road. Over 60 luxurious flats of 3 BHK will be available here. Apart from this, there is a budget flats project 'Vasant Vihar- Kale Estate' in Agrasen Vidyamandir area in Itkheda, where there are 15 flats of 2 BHK. Flat prices are starting from just Rs 22.50 lakhs. A golden confluence of location, amenities and budget, 'Anandam' Residency project is being built just 700 meters from Deolai Chowk.