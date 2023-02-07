Kolkata hosts the biggest pet carnival Bark in the Park

Kolkata witnessed the biggest pet carnival named Bark in the Park organised by Pet Mama at The Backyard. Josh, the leading Indian short video platform with millions of users and creators, joined hands with petcare app PetMama for Kolkata's biggest pet carnival "Bark In The Park" on January 29. The event held at The Backyard in Kolkata saw a footfall of over 200 people along with 100 beloved pets. Apart from the highlight that over 100 pets graced the event, there were dedicated stalls for pet apparel, pet treats, toys, and even pet-friendly tattoos. Seven Josh Bangla influencers including KOLs also participated in the event with their pet dogs.

They had a fun time clicking pictures, cuddling, and playing with the pets. Some of the biggest influencers like, Indranil Chatterjee, Deepsheta Mitra, Moitry Sarkar, Shreema Bhattacherjee, Pallavi Sahoo, Aarush Patel and Sarmistha Basak were part of the event.One of the best attractions was that many dogs also got a chance to be groomed by PetMama professionals on the spot. Being a pet parent comes with a lot of responsibility to cater to that there was also a veterinarian and canine nutritionist to solve all queries. The excitement in a pet's eyes when left free to play around and make new friends was a joy to watch! To keep them on their feet, there was an agility section. To seize the amazing pictures, and moments and treasure these memories there was a photo booth open to all. Kids too had equal fun riding on amusement rides and having yummy food. To add to the celebrations 200 gift kits were given to the attendees by the organiser petmama. The kits had josh branding on it