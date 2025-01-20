Addition to the game addiction news

Previous incident happened in city

• March 2023: A dispute over Rs 100 in "Free Fire" resulted in a violent attack, injuring six, with four minors detained.

• May 2023: Gaurav Pawar, 23, died by suicide after losing Rs 3.5 lakh in online rummy, jumping into Harsul Lake.

• January 2024: 19-year-old Pradeep Nipte was murdered by his 17-year-old cousin over Rs 65,000 lost in an online game.

Addictive Games and Their Impact

• Crash Games (Aviator, Stake Originals): Risk-reward dynamics with quick outcomes.

• Fantasy Sports (APL, MPL, Dream11): Combines real-world events with strategic gameplay.

• Battle Royale (Free Fire, BGMI, Call of Duty): Competitive survival and intense action.

• Color Trading (Olymp Trade, IQ Option): Speculative gameplay based on predictions.

• Casual & Strategy (Candy Crush, Clash of Clans, Minecraft): Immersive, rewarding, and creative experiences.