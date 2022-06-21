Additional funds approved for medicine hub

Work of express feeder line, audio visual system to be done

Aurangabad, June 21:

The medical hub being set up at Karmad in Aurangabad, is 80 per cent complete. Along with the medicine warehouse, a training center is also being set up here. An additional fund of Rs 3.69 crore, which has been awaited for the last few days, has received administrative approval. The work of the warehouse will be completed soon after receiving the booster dose of funds.

A separate building for the training centre and guest house along with a warehouse building has been set up here. About 80 per cent of the construction work has been completed. Electrification and furniture work is pending. Funds were sought for the completion of this work. The electrification work, express feeder lines, audio-visual systems, electrification and furniture work has finally received funding due to changes in the approval given by the public works department. Efforts are being made by the public health department to complete the work within the next year.

What are the benefits:

The construction of the hub began in 2021. The medicines will be distributed across the state after purchase. Aurangabad is the centre of the State. Therefore, the medicine can reach any city within 12 to 15 hours.