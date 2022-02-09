Additional power supply to industries on private land

Aurangabad, Feb 9:

The inauguration of the work of supplying additional power supply to industries from Tisgaon Chowfuli to Karodi substation was held jointly by the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) and MSEDCL officials on Wednesday.

The companies outside the jurisdiction of the industrial area were facing problems regarding power supply for the last several years due to insufficient capacity transformers and frequent power outages. This often led to loss of machinery and hampered the production process. As a result, the entrepreneurs had to bear the financial burden. Massia had raised the issue from time to time with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL).

Taking note, the MSEDCL officials on Wednesday started the work of installing transformers and new lines from Tisgaon Chowfuli to Karodi substation to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the companies in gut numbers. Chief engineer Bhujangrao Khandare assured the entrepreneurs that this work would be completed as soon as possible. Massia vice president Kiran Jagtap, Anil Patil, executive engineer Vishnu Dhakne, secretary Gajanan Deshmukh, assistant secretary Sachin Deshmukh, Rahul Mogale and others were present.