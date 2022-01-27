Aditya Thackeray inaugurates E-Governance, CFCs on R-Day

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 27:

The tourism minister Aditya Thackeray has inaugurated the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited's (ASCDCL) ambitious projects - E-Governance, Citizens Facilitation Centres (CFCs) and GIS Mapping of properties - on the Republic Day, in the city.

The ASCDCL chief executive officer and the municipal commissioner A K Pandey informed the minister that E-Governance is a digital platform provided by the ASCDCL. It encourages the citizens to pay their property tax, water tax, obtain birth, death or marriage certificates etc online rather than visiting the ward office. It will save time and energy. The citizens would be able to avail the facility through a mobile App provided by the ASCDCL.

Under the GIS project, the ASCDCL will be generating a Unique ID (for each property). The project will help the AMC administration in preparing the draft of the city development plan (DP Plan) in the future. It will help maintain uniformity in the development of the city. Presently, the door to door survey by AMC personnel is underway. The collection of details of each property will later on be superimposed on the sattelite and the drone images. After notifying the current

status of each property, the AMC will evaluate and revise the old tax levied on each property, said Pandey to the minister.

E-Vehicles inaugurated

It may be noted that ASCDCL has initiated in taking measures to conserve the environment of the city. Hence Thackeray inaugurated the e-Vehicles purchased by the ASCDCL for the office work and the civic officers. The minister also inspected the new office of ASCDCL and pinned hope that the projects will help Aurangabad to be one of the big cities of the country.

The guardian minister Subhash Desai, the minister of state (MoS) for revenue Abdul Sattar, MP Imtiaz Jaleel, MLC Ambadas Danve, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele and former deputy mayor Rajendra Janjal were present on the occasion. The ASCDCL's additional chief executive officer Arun Shinde, deputy CEO Pushkal Shivam, AMC's city engineer S D Panzade, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, project

engineer Syed Faiz Ali, assistant project manager Sneha Nair, Sneha Bakshi, Imran Khan, Rishikesh Ingle and Kiran Aade were also present on the occasion.