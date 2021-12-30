Administration appeals to welcome new year from home

Aurangabad, Dec 30:

Residential deputy collector Shashikant Hadgal on Thursday appealed to the citizens to welcome the new year with simplicity taking into consideration the threat of coronavirus and omicron variant.

The prohibitory orders will be in place from 9 pm to 6 am. Restrictions will be in place on the events organizing on December 31. Closed halls will function with 50 per cent capacity and open spaces will be functional with 25 per cent capacity. It will be compulsory to use masks, sanitizers, follow social distancing and avoid crowds. Citizens above 60-years-of-age and below 10 years should avoid going out of the house. There are restrictions on organizing any cultural, religious and processions on new year. The administration has also banned use of firecrackers.

Appeal by the police administration

On the night of December 31, a large number of citizens go out to welcome the new year. However, the number of Covid-19 patients is increasing rapidly. The state government has announced new regulations to take precaution against this background. Therefore, citizens should welcome the New Year at home instead of rushing to crowded venues, appealed the commissioner of police, Dr Nikhil Gupta.