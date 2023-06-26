Administration installs fans above benches

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The fans at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar were not installed above the benches meant for the sitting of the passengers. They have to stand under the fans in severe heat during the summer. Lokmat Times published a news in this regard, a few days back. Taking cognizance of the news, the railway administration installed the fans above the benches now. Hence, the passengers cannot enjoy the cool air of the fans sitting on the benches.

The heat was severe in the city in the past few days. The passengers waiting for trains on the platforms had to wait to stand under the fans, as the fans were not installed above the benches. However, the fans have been installed on the roof above the benches.