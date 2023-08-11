Administration scraps plan to extend term of biomedical waste disposal company,

AMC to float new tender for appointment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has scrapped its plan to extend the term of Watergrace Company, which has been collecting biomedical waste from all government and private hospitals in the city for the past 20 years. Meanwhile, administrator G Sreekanth said in a press conference today that a new tender will be published for collecting biomedical waste from the city.

The company has been accused of operating in an illegal manner and has been accused of not disposing of the waste scientifically.

The corporation had decided to extend the company's term for another 20 years in February 2023. However, the decision was met with protests from political parties and corporators. The corporators who visited the company's plant at Patoda found that the waste was not being disposed of scientifically and that the company was violating pollution control norms.

Sreekanth said that the CSMC administration has decided to float a new tender for the disposal of biomedical waste. The new tender will include the new rules and will also have a provision for salon waste. It is expected that a bio medical waste project will be set up in a modern manner under the new tender.

Hope of proper processing

The decision to scrap the plan to extend the term of Watergrace Company is a welcome step. The company has been operating in an illegal manner for the past 20 years and has been putting the health of the citizens at risk. The new tender will hopefully ensure that the biomedical waste is disposed of scientifically and in a safe manner.