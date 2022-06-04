Administrative approval for 872 water supply schemes

Work of Har Ghar Nal Yojana

Aurangabad, June 4:

The work of Har Ghar Nal Yojana (Jal Jeevan Mission) has been expedited and the project plan for 1,029 public water supply schemes in the district have been prepared, out of which 872 schemes have been given administrative approval. Work on this scheme started last year in 2021. The main objective of the scheme is to supply 55 liters of tap water per capita to every household in every village throughout the year.

The nearest water source from the village, which can supply water for twelve months, was inspected by Vyapkos, a private organization. The scheme is being implemented in three categories namely 'A', 'B' and 'C'. There are old water supply schemes in 341 'A' category villages with good water sources. But the per capita water supply is 40 to 45 liters per day. This water supply is to be increased to 55 liters per person per day.

For this, works are being done to increase the carrying capacity of the pipeline from the wells. There are 495 B-category and 409 C category villages in the district. It is necessary to implement a completely new water supply scheme in this village. So far 1,358 schemes have been implemented for 1245 villages in the district. The project plan of 1,029 water supply schemes have been prepared, said executive engineer Ajit Waghmare. Work on 233 schemes has actually started.

Water will be supplied to 178 villages in Paithan tehsil, 206 villages in Gangapur and 172 villages in Vaijapur tehsils by constructing separate water grid from Jayakwadi dam. Water grid scheme is being implemented from Khelna and Khadakpurna for about 123 villages in Sillod tehsil.