Administrative works affected because of delayed joining of extension officer

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

The administrative works were affected in the education department because of a delay in the joining of promoted education extension officers (EEOs).

It may be noted the Zilla Parishad has 45 posts of EEO including 39 on the tehsil level and remaining at headquarter.

A total of 20 posts have remained vacant for the past 14 years. Panchayat Samitis at Soyegaon, Kannad, Sillod, Vaijapur, Paithan, and Gangapur have one or two EEOs.

Also, the charge of EEO was given to the bloc education officer (BEO) in some tehsils. The BEOs were burdened with the additional works load. Some EEOs were transferred on an administrative level while others were on request. The EEOs joined their new town but working at the old places which have no EEO now.

A total of four teachers were promoted as EEOs on August 5 as per the seniority list. However, they have not given joining for the past 10 days. The files of their joining are pending with the office of the education officer.

Meanwhile, Education Officer Jaishri Chavan who was out of the station for training for 10 to 15 days returned to the city. According to sources, the files of EEOs joining would be cleared within one or two days.

Meanwhile, Adarsh Shikshak Samiti staged agitation for starting the promotion process of teachers as EEO, central school chief, headmasters and other posts.

Dilip Dakhne, Anjum Pathan, Jayaji Bhosale, Rajendra Navle and others on Thursday demanded that the ZP administration should give joining to the promoted teachers and complete the promotion process of the remaining posts.