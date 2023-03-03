Administrator orders naming of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in municipal documents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Acting upon the order received regarding the renaming of the city, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari today issued an order alerting all heads of the departments and key authorities to hereafter refer to the municipal corporation as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) in their official documents, correspondence and also make the changes on the boards of the CSMC properties.

Earlier, the Central Government approved the renaming of the city on February 24. Later on, the state’s General Administration Department (GAD) published the new name in the Gazette and implemented the order with immediate effect. It stated that the name of the city, the tehsil and the district is being changed from Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, hereafter.

On the basis of the gazette notification, the municipal administrator approved the resolution of changing the name a few days ago. Today, he issued an order to make the changes by replacing the old name with the new name. Besides, he also ordered the change of the name mentioned on display boards at all the movable and immovable properties of CSMC.

Accordingly, the civic officials will have to put up boards with a new name at all places including the municipal headquarters, all ward offices, municipal estates, parks and gardens, and commercial complexes.