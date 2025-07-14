Administrator rule likely to end after Diwali in Marathwada

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For the past five years, five municipal corporations, eight Zilla Parishads, and over 50 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Marathwada have been under administrative rule. However, there is now hope that this phase may end after Diwali. On Monday (July 14), Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar held an online meeting with all district collectors and Zilla Parishad CEOs to review preparations for upcoming elections.

Commissioner Papalkar said that a review meeting is likely to be held with the State Election Commissioner on July 30. In anticipation of this, a pre-assessment of electoral constituencies, Returning Officers (ROs), Assistant ROs (AROs), storage facilities, and the current condition of EVMs in the region was conducted on Monday, following instructions from the Election Commission.

The review included details like – increase in the number of polling stations due to rise in voter count; estimating required ballot and control units; addressing the shortage of ROs and AROs; ongoing work on Zilla Parishad’s Gut and Gan structuring; plans to establish polling stations with around 800–900 voters per polling station. State-supplied EVMs will be used instead of those provided by the Centre. A comprehensive report on the division's readiness will be submitted to the Election Commission within two days.

While finalising the number of polling stations, the Divisional Commissioner instructed officials to carefully consider all necessary aspects—voter numbers, availability and safety of EVMs, polling station arrangements, and essential amenities like water, electricity, and toilets. District Collectors and Zilla Parishad CEOs were instructed to conduct joint inspections for streamlined management.

Municipal Councils under administrator rule

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District: Kannad, Paithan, Gangapur, Khuldabad, Vaijapur and Phulambri.

Jalna District: Ambad, Bhokardan and Partur.

Parbhani District: Gangakhed, Jintur, Selu, Manwat, Pathri, Purna and Sonpeth.

Hingoli District: Vasmat, Hingoli and Kalamnuri.

Beed District: Beed, Ambajogai, Majalgaon, Parli-Vaijanath, Gevrai and Dharur.

Nanded District: Ardhapur, Mahur, Degloor, Biloli, Dharmabad, Hadgaon, Kandhar, Kundalwadi, Mudkhed, Mukhed, Umri and Kinwat.

Dharashiv (Osmanabad) District: Dharashiv, Bhoom, Kalamb, Murum, Naldurg, Umarga, Paranda and Tuljapur.

Latur District: Udgir, Ahmedpur, Ausa and Nilanga.

Municipal Corporations and Zilla Parishads under administrator rule

Municipal Corporations: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Nanded and Latur

Zilla Parishads: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Nanded, Latur, Beed, Dharashiv and Hingoli.