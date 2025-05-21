Admission for 25 seats of Superspecialty to commence today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The admission process for a total of 25 seats of superspecialty courses will commence at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and State Cancer Institute, i.e. Government Cancer Hospital (GCH) on May 22 for the academic year 2025-26.

Also, the admission process for 14 seats of 4 new superspecialty courses in GCH commenced this year.

Earlier, the admission process was held for 11 seats in 3 superspecialty courses in the GMCH and the GCH. This year, four new courses with 14 seats have been added in the GCH. There will be a total of three rounds of the superspecialty course and the process will be conducted from May 22 to July 7.

The Director, Commissioner of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Academic Dean of Tata Memorial Hospital Dr Kailash Sharma, GMCH Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre, Officers on Special Duty (OSD) at GCH Dr Arvind Gaikwad and others made efforts for the new courses at the GCH.

Box

Admission process for 4 new courses from this year

The names and seats of the courses are as follows;

- MCh in Gynaecological Oncology- 4 seats

- DM in Oncopathology- 4 seats

- DM Medical Oncology- 4 seats

- MCh in Head and Neck Surgery- 2 seats

Box

Existing Superspecialty courses are as follows;

- DM in Paediatric Oncology- four seats

- MCh in Surgical Oncology- four seats

- DM Neonatology- four seats