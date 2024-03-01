Admission open for five certificate courses in Santpeeth

500 students complete certificate course in four batches

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admission process is being implemented for five certificate courses for the fifth batch (2024-25) at Santpeeth Paithan affiliated to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. The admission process began from March 1, said coordinator Dr Praveen Wakte.

So far four batches have completed their education in Santpeeth. The admission of the fifth batch is starting from March 1. Wakte said that this process is being implemented under the guidance of BAMU vice chancellor Dr Vijay Phulari. Till date, 500 students have completed the certificate course in four batches. Registration for new batch admission can also be done through the university website. The certificate courses include Tukaram Gatha Parichay Granth, Eknathi Bhagwat Parichay Granth, Dnyaneshwari Parichay Granth, Warkari Sampraday introduction and Mahanubhav Sampraday introduction certificate course.