Admission process for UG, PG courses to begin today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has announced the schedule for admission to diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate courses in 45 departments.

Students will be able to register for admission through the e-Samarth portal between June 5 and 30. Also, there will be no entrance for admission this year.

But admission to all the courses will be based on the merit of the UG marks.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari announced the schedule for the admission process at the university campus and Dharashiv sub-campus. The schedule was prepared by the members of the admission committee including Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade.

Graduate students will have to register for admission on this website. The registration fee for the open category will be Rs 200 and for the reserved category, it is Rs 100.

After the registration process is completed from June 5 to 30, the registration data will be handed over to the department on July 1.

Students will have to submit documents to the concerned departments by July 5. The scrutiny of documents will be completed on July 14. All general merit lists will be announced on July 17.

A two-day period will be given for objections and the revised merit list will be announced on July 21. With the selection list will be announced on July 22, students will have to confirm their admission between July 23 and 25.

Spot admission on July 31

The second merit list will be announced on July 26. Students will be given time to confirm admission for the second admission round on July 28 and 30. Spot admission will be conducted in the departments of the university on July 31. The university has a total of 51 departments. There is a total admission capacity of 2,228 for 54 PG courses in 43 departments of the campus.

Madhav Vagatkar, Deputy Registrar of the Postgraduate Department said “Apart from this, some new courses were approved this year. While admission will be given for 60 courses including degree, diploma and certificate.”