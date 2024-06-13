Admission process for vocational courses begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admission process has started for vocational certificate, diploma and advanced diploma courses to be implemented by the Maharashtra State Board of Skills, Vocational Education and Training (MSBSVET).

The last date for registration and confirmation admissions for the August 2024 sessions is July 31. The regular training for the academic year 2024-25 will commence on August 1.

The MSBSVET presently offers various duration certificate courses and two-year diploma and one-year advanced diploma courses through 1265 affiliated institutes. Beyond its own courses, the Board has adopted all the courses designed by Sector Skill Councils. Both the number of courses and institutes are increasing exponentially.

-- Number of sectors: 38

- Number of two-year diploma courses - 53

--Number of one-year advanced diploma courses- 6

--Number of certificate courses - 233 courses

--Course durations vary from 30 hours to 2 year

--Diploma and advanced diploma are full-time courses

--Certificate courses are part-time