Admission schedule for MDS stray vacancy round revised

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) revised the schedule of the stray vacancy round of MDS admissions.

It may have been noted that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the schedule for All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota Counselling. The last date of registration of newly eligible candidates was extended up to August 23 as per the revised schedule. The CAP round-III was completed on Saturday. The general merit list of newly registered candidates will be released on August 26.

The process for preference filling for eligible candidates for the Stray Vacancy Round-1 will be carried out between August 28 and 31. The selection list of the Stray Vacancy Round-I will be displayed on September 2.

Those who are allotted seats will have to report to the college to confirm admissions from September 3 to 5. The selection list of the stray vacancy round-II will be displayed on September 5 if seats remain vacant.