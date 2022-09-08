Admissions confirmed on 2200 seats in 10 Govt polytechnics

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

A total of 2200 students confirmed their admissions in ten Government polytechnics of Marathwada so far.

All the Government Polytechnics in the region have 3,850 seats. The second Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round began and all the seats were allotted to the students. The officers from the Directorate of Technical Education hoped that all the seats in Government polytechnics would be filled in the second round.

Box

9.& K candidates allotted seats in 2nd round

Besides Government institutes, there are 47 private polytechnics in the eight districts of the region with more than 13,000 seats. A total of 21,634 students applied for the admissions while 17,470 filled the option form for the CAP round first. Nearly 2,911 students preferred a better option in the first round while 7707 did not get an allotment.

A total of 5,748 candidates were allotted seats in private polytechnics and all of them confirmed the admissions. More than 10,700 candidates had filed option forms for the second round while 9,700 of them were allotted in the second round.

The candidates will have to accept the seats in their login on or before September 10 and confirm the admissions at the given polytechnic on or before September 11. The vacant seats for the third round will be announced on September 12.