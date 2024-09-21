Admissions of 842 children remaining under RTE

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The fourth and final round for vacant seats in English schools under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act is being implemented in the district between September 20 and 27.

It may noted that this year, the admission process for 25 per cent of reserved seats under 'RTE' started late due to a court case.

Three rounds of admissions were completed while the fourth and final round started on Friday. If the admission is not completed even in the final round, the date may be extended. However, the mid-term examinations of many English schools have started and there are still 842 children left for admission. The question of what will happen to them is bothering the parents.

Meanwhile, some reputed schools are reluctant to give admissions to children under 'RTE.' A case was registered against one such school by the Education Department and a proposal to cancel its recognition has also been sent to the Directorate of Education.

The Education Department has sought guidance from the Office of the Director of Primary Education as to where to accommodate the students proposed for admission to this school. So, the proposed students are also eager to attend school.

There are 575 schools registered under 'RTE' in the district. The schools have 4,242 seats reserved for admissions. A total of 15,103 applications were submitted online for admission on 25 per cent reserved seats. Nearly 3, 400 children were admitted to the schools in three rounds. The date of admission in the third round was until September 12. The date for this round was extended for two more days. With the extension, the third round was implemented until September 14. At the end of this round, 3,400 admissions were completed in the district.

Admission to schools under 'RTE' is compulsory

It is mandatory for schools to admit students on 25 per cent reserved seats under the RTE. A case will be registered against the schools which refuse admission. The education department has recently registered a case against a school in the city. Not only this, there is also a provision for cancelling the government recognition of such schools. Therefore, schools should not refuse to admit children from, financially weak and backward families.

(Jayashree Chavan, Education Officer)