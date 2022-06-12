Admissions process for post-HSC polytechnic courses begins

Aurangabad, June 12:

The online registration for the admissions to the first year of post-HSC diploma technical courses in Pharmacy, Surface Coating Technology and Hotel Management and Catering Technology has begun for the Academic Year 2022-23.

Candidates can register and upload required documents for admission by selecting the mode of scrutiny of the application form up to July 8. The last date for document verification and confirmation of the application form is also July 8.

2 modes for verification & confirmation

The candidate will have to fill the online application form and upload the required documents from any computer. Those who selected e-scrutiny mode, need not visit the Facilitation Centres (FCs) for verification and confirmation of the application form. A candidate who has opted for offline mode should get their documents verified at FCs.

Final merit list on July 15

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) will display the provisional merit list on July 11. Aspirants can submit their grievances or objections about the list from July 12 to 14. The final merit list will be displayed on July 15.

Eligibility criteria

A candidate who has passed HSC Science with subjects English, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or its equivalent with at least 35 per cent marks is eligible to apply for the admissions.

The DTE issued instructions for the aspirants to apply online

Some of the instructions are as follows;

-- Candidates who have registered with the State Board examination for March-April 2022

can fill their examination seat number in educational qualification details and complete the form by paying the fees.

--Marks obtained by the candidate in the HSC examination will be fetched from the result data of the Board and it will be updated in the application form.

--HSC candidates of other Boards fill in their educational details after the declaration of the result.

--Candidates who passed the HSC examination prior to 2022 will have to complete the application form with all qualification details.

--Other than Maharashtra State candidates will be eligible for institution quota only.