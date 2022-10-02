Admissions process for UG & PG courses in MANUU begins

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) started the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses at its city centre.

The last date of registration is October 20. The aspirants can register for B A, B Com, M A (Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, History, Islamic Studies, Journalism, Teach English), Diploma and Certificate courses in English, Functional English, Journalism and Mass Communication at City Study Centre in Maulana Azad College. For details, one may contact Sk Abbas at the college or university’s portal.

Sk Abbas said that those who are in-service teachers or employees and officers can take admission for the distance mode course. No original documents are required for the registration.