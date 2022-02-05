Admissions process on RTE seats to begin on Feb 16 ;Multiple applications to be rejected

Aurangabad, Feb 5:

The online registration process for 25 per cent seats in private English schools reserved for deprived class children under the Right to Education (RTE) Act will begin from February 16.

When applying online, parents need to fill only one application form as more than one application will be rejected.

Coordinator of the RTE admission process Sangeeta Sawale said that the selection of schools should be done only after verifying the facilities and classrooms.

Around 604 schools in the district are eligible for RTE admission and after registration, seats will be decided.

As the admissions process has been very long for the last two years, the administrative process started to complete it on time for the academic session 2022-23.

The admission process will continue till September 30, after which the admission process will be closed even if there are vacancies. Gas cards will not be accepted and more than one application will not be accepted. Therefore, the documents required for the application, the school should be informed now. Parents have been instructed by the Department of Elementary Education to apply after reading all the rules.

