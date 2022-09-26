Admissions schedule for LLB-3-yr course declared

Aurangabad, Sept 26:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell announced the admissions schedule for the LLB-three course for the academic year 2022-23.

The common entrance test was conducted on August 4 and the result was announced on September 10.

The registration for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-I will commence on September 30 and ends on October 10. The option forms can be filled up to November 5.

E-scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled application forms will be done up to October 14. The alphabetical merit list will be released on October 15. The final merit list will be displayed on October 18.

The seats will be allotted on October 21 while candidates will have to confirm their admission at the colleges for the CAP round-I on or before October 29.

The second CAP-II round will begin on November 3 and both filled and vacant seats will be released on the same day. The registered candidates can change their options between November 4 and 10. The final merit list will be declared on November 18.

The institute level round will be organised between November 26 to December 6 for the vacant after the second round. The cut-off date for the admissions is December 10.

This means that no admission can be done after this date. There will be two CAP rounds of admissions and candidates can give ‘options’ for Round-I which will be applicable for the first round only. The candidates are expected to fill new options for Round II.