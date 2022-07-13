Admissions to Poly, ITI, XI traditional courses in full swing

Aurangabad, July 13:

The admissions process for the 11th standard is in full swing in the district with the declaration of the SSC result. There are 430 junior colleges in the district while around admissions of 60 per cent to 70 per cent were confirmed.

The district has 13 polytechnics. A total of 6,315 SSC-pasted students registered for the admissions while 3,859 have confirmed the application. Around 3,440 youths have registered for 2,536 seats in the 17 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) of the district.

The admissions process will be completed with the declaration of results of the Central Board of Secondary Education schools.

Over 24,436 candidates registered for 15,040 seats in 57 polytechnics including 10 government, in the eighth district of the region. Of them, 15,314 students have confirmed their admissions. The last date of registration is July 14.