Admit card for MBA-CET made available online

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has made available admit card for the Maharashtra Master of Business Administration Common Entrance Test (MAH-MBA-CET) 2023.

The examination will be conducted online on March 25 and 26 for admission to the full-time professional postgraduate degree course in management for the academic year 2023–24 at the different centres in the State The registration process for the test was completed from February 23 to March 11.

Syllabus & marking for CET

The syllabus and marking pattern for the MBA-CET was already released. The test will have 200 multiple-choice questions (five options), with each question carrying one mark. The online CET exam will have questions based on three sections. They are ‘Logical reasoning and abstract reasoning (100 marks); ‘ Quantitative Aptitude (50 marks) and Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (50 marks).

How to download admit card?

The candidates will have to visit the CET portal and click admit card section. The aspirants will have to fill application form number, date of birth, and a security pin to sign in and download the admit card.

MMS admit card also available

The registered aspirants of the MMS course can also download the admit. The MBA and MMS CET will be held on the same day and time.