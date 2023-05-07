Admit card for PCM group of MHT-CET released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has released admit cards for the aspirants of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) 2023.

The Cell will hold the test for admission to the first-year undergraduate degree courses in Engineering, Pharmaceutical and Agricultural Technology across the State for the academic year 2023-24.

There are two types of aspirants. The first group of aspirants is PCM while another is Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB). In the first phase, PCM will appear for the CET between May 9 and 14 while the test will be conducted for PCB candidates from May 15 to 20.

The admit card was made available to the PCM candidates who should download it from the course website and take a print of it. The SCETC urged the students to read carefully the date, time of examination and address of the examination centre on the admit card.

“On the day of examination, the aspirants will have to make proper arrangements to reach the examination centre well before the closing time of the main gate of the examination centre mentioned on the admit card,” CET Cell officers said.

Besides admit card, candidates should also carry the identification documents like PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, passport etc. The PWD candidates must carry an original certificate of their disability.

The candidates were asked to read the instructions on the admit card thoroughly and follow them scrupulously. The admit card of PCB group candidates will be made available from May 10 onwards.

Box

2.96 L candidates in PCM

According to details, over 6.20 lakh students registered for the test. Of them, over 2.96 lakh are aspirants of the PCM group while 3.24 lakh applied for the PCB group.