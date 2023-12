Adv Dankh elected president of Savarkar Jayanti samiti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Adv Ashutosh Dankh has been elected as the president of the Swatantryaveer Sawarkar Jayanti mahotsav samiti. The Savarkar jayanti will be celebrated in the city on Sunday. Various initiatives will be undertaken with the resolve of ‘Har Ghar Savarkar, Ghar Ghar Savarkar’ concept.

The remaining office bearers are Gopal Kulkarni, Balasaheb Thorat and Laxmikant Thete (vice president), Bandu Oak, Ganu Pande and Makarand Kulkarni (general secretary), Amruta Palodkar, Sunita Dev (working president). Rushikesh Khaire, Sameer Rajurkar, Anand Tandulwadikar, Pramod Sarkate, Sachin Khaire, Raju Vaidya have been elected as members.