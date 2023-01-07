Adv Expo to conclude in the presence of DCM Fadnavis

Entrepreneurs eyeing big announcement at the conclusion ceremony

Aurangabad: State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who could not attend the opening ceremony of Maharashtra Advantage Expo, will be present for the closing ceremony on Sunday at Auric Shendra DMIC. Entrepreneurs are hoping that Fadnavis will make a big announcement at the concluding ceremony.

The AME organized by the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) was inaugurated on January 5 in Auric-Shendra. On the first day, the inauguration ceremony was to be held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi online and in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Fadnavis. However, due to a technical fault in the plane, both the leaders could not attend the ceremony. PM Modi also did not inaugurate the expo online. Later, the CM made an online address. This had discouraged the entrepreneurs. Meanwhile, DCM Fadnavis had agreed to remain present for the conclusion ceremony. He will visit the expo at 11 am on Sunday, said Massia secretary Rahul Mogale. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, cooperation minister Atul Save, president Kiran Jagtap and expo convener Abhay Hanchanal will be present. Entrepreneurs are paying attention to what Fadnavis will announce.