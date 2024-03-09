Adv Jairaj Savant passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Noted lawyer Jairaj Vinayakrao Savant (81, Osmanpura) passed away here on Thursday after a brief illness. He had worked as the Government Pleader at the Maharashtra Revenue Tribunal, Aurangabad Bench and at the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court. He is survived by his wife Mohini, and two daughters Shubhangi, Archana and extended family. The last rites were performed on him here on Friday. Jairaj was the younger brother of retired chief justice of Kerala High Court Arvind Savant.