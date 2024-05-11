Afsar Khan takes out motorcycle around city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) candidate Afsar Khan took out a rally of two-wheelers around the whole city in the morning of Saturday, the last date of the campaign.

The participants raised slogans like ‘Jitega Bhai Jitega, Afsar Khan Jitega, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Zindabad. The rally began from Begumpura Masjid, at 11.30 am today. Afsar Khan was also on a two-wheeler for the campaigning.

In the rally, Amit Bhuigal, State executive member of Yuva Aghadi Ashraf Khan, Tayyab Zafar, Matin Patel, Yuva Aghadi District President Satish Gaikwad, West Assembly Constituency president adv Pankaj Bansode, tehsil president Anjan Salve and all the office-bearers of the district and city units participated in the rally.

The rally culminated at Mill Corner after passing through Begumpura, Jama Masjid, Buddhilane, Lota Karanja, Manzoorpura, Chelipura, Shahbazar, Champa Chowk, Roshan Gate, Sharif Colony, Rahmania Colony, TV Centre, Jalgaon Point, Jadhavwadi, Ambedkarnagar, CIDCO Bus Stand, Seven Hill, Akashvani, Mondha Naka, Government Doodh Dairy, Kranti Chowk, Osmanpura, Eknathnagar, Paithan Gate, Gulmandi, City Chowk, Ganesh Colony, Rashidpura, Shahaganj, Sarafa Market, Town Hall, Padegaon and Bhavsingpura. After that, the planning of the voting process was made in the campaign office.