After 15 days of marriage, bride runs away with ornaments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A newly married woman ran away with ornaments after 15 days of marriage at Ekodi Sagaj village in Vaijapur tehsil. However, a case was registered against a newly married woman along with five agents at Veergaon Police Station on Tuesday.

According to details, Ganesh Ambadas Shinde (32) from farmer family in Ekodi Sagar was searching for a bride for a long time.

He married Pooja Lakhan Fatpure (22, Kauthgaon Tanda, Paithan) at Aland on October 31, 2023, with the help of agents. Selected relatives were present for the ceremony.

The family members of the bride took Rs 2 lakh from the groom’s family. After 14 days of marriage at the in-laws' house, the newly married woman demanded Rs 50,000 from her husband.

On not getting money, the bride ran away with ornaments the next day. She did not return home. Realising cheating, Ganesh Shinde lodged a complaint with Veergaon Police Station on December 5.

A case of cheating was registered against Pooja Fatpur, Agents- Shinde Mama, Surekha Ganesh Bawne, Nagesh Namdev Pawar and Khetri. PSI Pawar is on the case.

Gang of fraudsters active

A gang of fraudsters is active in the tehsils. The gang members contact youths who do not get bridge a for a long. They take money on the pretext of helping with the marriage and then run away with ornaments and cash. Four to five cases such kind of cheating were reported during the last one and a half months. There is a challenge before police to nab the gang.