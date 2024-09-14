After hitting 2-wheeler, miscreants bully girl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three youths hit the girl's two-wheeler and also bullied her. When a man rushed to help her, the miscreants tried to attack him with a gold-plated knife. The major incident was averted as the man missed the attack.

The man is idenfied as Somnath Bomble (48, N-4). A case was registered with Pundliknagar Police Station against the trio Deepak Balaji Waghmare, Saurabh Santosh Bhalerao and Swapnil Satish Kamble in this case. According to details, Bomble was going to a friend's place on a two-wheeler along with his son at 3 pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, three youths who were on a motorcycle hit a girl’s two-wheeler when she was going from the High Court road towards Kamgar Chowk. After the hit, the miscreants started shouting at the girl.

The girl was frightened by the screams of the youths. Sensing the danger, Bomble rushed to pacify them. However, Deepak Waghmare abused him for interference in the arguments. Deepak took out a knife from his pocket and attacked the man.

Bomble missed the blow, but his fingers were injured. After that, Saurabh and Swapnil beat him up. At that time, a police officer who was passing by rushed towards the spot. Some locals also gathered there.

Case registered late-night

The police reached the spot and took the trio to the police station. A knife was seized from them. PSI Vinod Bhalerao registered a case against all three in this case at 12.30 am.

Miscreants released with notice

The miscreants tried to stab a commoner by pulling out a knife on the street for a minor reason. Moreover, a girl was abused. Pundliknagar Police issued a notice. Police released them by saying that it was a bailable offence. Police said the trio were the college students.