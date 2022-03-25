Agale, Meena get copyrights for smart village

Aurangabad, March 25:

Dr Priyanand Agale and Dr Satyapal Singh Meena received the copyrights for the smart village from the Government of India’s Office of Copy Rights recently.

Dr Agale is a professor in Government Polytechnic Aurangabad Dr. Priyanand Agale while Dr Meena is Joint Director of Income Tax Department, Indore.

They developed a concept of a smart village and implemented it at India’s first smart village Dhanora, in Dholpur district in Rajasthan. The concept is based on the approach of sustainable development of village retrofitting, redevelopment, green fields, e-pan, and livelihood. The village is developed according to local needs and locally available resources. It is now self-reliant for water, energy resources. sewerage pipeline and sewerage treatment plant.

Dr Agale and Dr Meena expect that all the villages in the country should be self-reliant and should become smart villages, they said.