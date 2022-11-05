Agency giving 'OK' certificate to get notice

Aurangabad:

The agency that gave 'OK' certificate to the gas kit tank of the LPG rickshaw parked at the RTO office will be issued a notice on Monday, said regional transport officer Sanjay Metrewar.

An LPG rickshaw parked in the Regional Transport Office (RTO) was given an 'OK' certificate without checking the gas kit tank. Taking serious notice of this incident, the RTO decided to take action against the agency issuing this certificate. Instructions were given to the employees to work as per the rules. A few months ago, the RTO had raised the bar of action against one such agency issuing certificates without actually inspecting the auto rickshaws. However, such malpractice continued in the RTO. A notice will be given to the concerned agency on Monday as to why the registration certificate should not be cancelled. The certificate should be issued only after verification of all safety aspects. The petroleum and explosive safety organization will also be informed about this issue, said Metrewar.