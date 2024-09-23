Agitation, Rasta-roko at different places in Jarange’support

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Maratha community agitated peacefully at many places in the district on Monday in support of Manoj Jarange Patil, who is staging a hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna for Maratha reservation. Traffic was disrupted at some places due to blocking the road while bandh was observed in many villages. Meanwhile, no untoward incident took place anywhere in the district.

Box

Pachod remained closed all-day

The Maratha community gave a call to observe bandh in Pachod on Monday in support of Manoj Jarange Patil. The traders of the area kept their shops closed for the whole day. In the morning, the office bearers and workers of the community gathered together in front of Pachod Gram Panchyat and raised slogans. Some people took out a two-wheeler rally from Pachod to Wadigodri.

Box

Complete bandh in Sillod, hunger strike in front of tehsil office

In support of Manoj Jarange, a total bandh was observed at various places in the tehsil including Sillod town.

In the morning, Maratha community members took out a rally from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue and shouted slogans. The office-bearers of various parties met the agitators and supported them. The political leaders also participated in the agitation.

Rahul Sapkal started an agitation in front of the Sillod tehsil office demanding the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette, Bombay Gazette along Satara State’s Gazette. He said he would not end the hunger strike until the demands were accepted. The protestors gave a memorandum of various demands to tehsildar Harun Shaikh.