Agitator restarts protest after taking treatment

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The members of Mahajyoti Sanshodak Vidyarthi Kruti Samiti initiated a hunger strike at the social welfare office in the city on April 17 demanding to sanction fellowship from the date of their registrations. The health of one of the agitator deteriorated and he was admitted to the hospital. However, after taking the treatment he again came to the agitation venue and began the hunger strike again.

The government of Maharashtra gives fellowships to research students from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI ) and Tribal Research and Training Insitute (TRTI). However, the authorized government institute Mahajyoti has denied giving fellowship to the students from the date of their registration with the university. Hence, the action committee of the students has initiated a hunger strike against it.

The students Vidyanand Wagh, Balu Chavan, Jayashree Bhavsar, Savita Gaikwad, Ashwini Kasure, and others started the agitation and it continued even on the third day.

Students began research denied appointments

Many students had the opportunity to work on a contractual and clock-hour basis, but they denied the offers for getting the fellowship and started the research works. Their registration was done in November 2021, but the government is considering it from November 1, 2022. They will get the scholarship for only four years instead of five. Hence, they have started the agitation for the fellowship from the actual date of registration.