Agnipath Scheme protest repercussions in Bamu

Aurangabad, June 20:

The repercussions of a protest being done against Agnipath scheme in the country were seen at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Monday.

All the student unions came together and forced to close all the academic departments. They also raised slogans like ‘Stop the Agnipath. Police interfered and detained agitators. The agitators were released after keeping them detained for seven hours.

Members of the Students Federation of India, Satyashodhak Vidyarthi Sanghatna, Samayak Vidyarthi Andolan and other organisations staged a protest at 11.30 today.

They demanded that the Central Government should continue the recruitment process as it was earlier and the stop Agnipath scheme.

The different departments including Political Science, History, Economics and Social Science were closed by the agitating youths.

Police detained Lokesh Kamble, Amol Kharat, B Shravane, Ashok Sherkar, Rameshwar Kabade, and Baliram Chavan at 12 noon and released them at 7 pm.

Lokesh Kamble said that students are in depression as the Central Government had stopped recruitment.

“The youths will remain in service in the army just for four years. What will they do after this? The Government should stop the deceptive scheme. The regular recruitment process should be started,” he added.