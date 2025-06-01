Agri Dept warns of action if farmers are cheated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Agriculture Department has formed 10 flying squads to prevent farmers from being cheated during the Kharip season.

The Agriculture Flying Squad has carried out many operations during the last year. The licences of 44 shops were suspended. The Agriculture Department has warned that if shop owners cheat farmers, the shop will be closed.

Shopkeepers and companies that cheat farmers become active during the Kharif season. To prevent cheating farmers, a total of 10 flying squads were formed, one in each of the nine tehsils of the district and one at the district level.

During the Kharif and Rabi seasons in the district last year, the Agriculture Department suspended the licenses of as many as 44 shops, while the licenses of 32 shops were cancelled, and three police cases were filed against the perpetrators. The warning was also given to 69 shopkeepers.

Box

Strict instructions have been given to the licensees not to force (link) farmers to buy other goods while selling subsidised chemical fertilisers. Direct action is being taken against shops that are involved in any fraud in selling fertilisers, seeds and pesticides. Farmers should buy seeds, fertilisers and pesticides only from authorised shops. Get receipts from the shopkeepers. If there is any complaint, contact the Agriculture Department immediately.

(Prakash Deshmukh, District Agriculture Superintendent)