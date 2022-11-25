Agriculture startup idea bags Rs 50,000 from MASSIA

Chhatrapati Shahu College of Engineering: Automatic vegetable planting machine

Aurangabad:

Agricultural startup idea of automatic vegetable planting machine presented by students of Chhatrapati Shahu College of Engineering (CSCE) has received financial assistance of Rs 50000 from the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA).

A joint venture between Massia and Tata Technology recently organized the 'Launch Innovation Idea Acceleration' programme to encourage new entrepreneurs. Students from various engineering colleges participated in the contest. Students of CSCE got financial support as their startup ideas were selected.

The startup team comprises Vaibhav Jadhav (Captain), Ravindra Ghate, Sheikh Daniyal, Gufran Ansari, Rani Rathod, Nikita Rathod, Riya Dhoot, Dhorti Kolte, Altaf Sheikh and Rohan Murdare. Massia president Kiran Jagtap, vice president Anil Patil, Bhagwan Raut, Siddharth Yawalkar of Tata Technologies, Iradat Khan of IEPC and other dignitaries were present.

What is the idea

Plants like tomato, chilli and brinjal can be cultivated by automatic vegetable planting machines. This system can plant more vegetable plants with minimum manpower and time. The machine also reduces the distance between two plants, hence generating more yield in less space. Planting of seedlings in trays is done automatically in soil.