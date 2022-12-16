Agriculture supervisor arrested for taking bribe

Aurangabad

Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) caught an agriculture supervisor red-handed for accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 for sanctioning the government subsidy on power tiller and sprinkler. The action was taken at Wahegaon on Friday. The accused has been identified as Shamkumar Dyandeo Kale (43).

A tiller and a sprinker was sanctioned in the name of the complainant’s father. Kale demanded Rs 5,000 to the complainant to sanction the government subsidy on these agriculture equipment, but the amount decided was Rs 3,000 after a deal. As the complainant was not willing to pay the money, he complained to ACB. Accordingly, a trap was laid at Hiwale Vasti in Wahegaon and Kale was arrested redhanded while accepting the bribe. A case has been registered with Gangapur police station.

The action was executed by PI Deepali Nikam, Sunil Patil, Sunil Bankar, Vilas Chavan and others.