Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti celebrated

Aurangabad, May 31:

The birth anniversary (Jayanti) of Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar was celebrated with enthusiasm in the city on Tuesday. A procession was taken out from Paithan Gate in the evening.

An idol of Ahilyabai Holkar was placed in a decorated chariot. Three groups of Waghya-Murali and eight groups of Dhangari Duff orchestras performed in the procession. President of the Ahilyabai Holkar Sarvajanik Jayanti Utsav Samiti Babulal Gurjar, Tulsidas Khatke, Tehsildar Devidas Jarare, Yadav Gaware and others were present. There was a huge rush of citizens and politicians at the statue of Ahilyabai Holkar at Kokanwadi to pay tributes. Chants of 'Yelkot Yelkot Jai Malhar' were being raised by the followers. Blood donation camp was also organised. Banners and posters were put up by various political and social organisations. Tributes were paid by union minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Congress district president Dr Kalyan Kale, Adv Sandeepan Narvate paid tributes in the morning.