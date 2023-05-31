AI apps revolutionize excel professionals efficiency and productivity

Excel professionals from the city say that their future with AI looks promising

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The integration of AI applications, such as ChatGPT and other AI-powered tools, has revolutionized the way Excel professionals work. These intelligent assistants enhance efficiency, simplify complex tasks, and enable collaborative work environments. The future for Excel professionals looks promising, with even more sophisticated AI-powered features on the horizon. On this backdrop, AurangabadFirst spoke to some of the professionals in the city, on what they think about the use of AI in their field.

Step-by-step assistance and instructions

ChatGPT has emerged as a go-to AI assistant for Excel professionals. By integrating natural language processing and machine learning capabilities, it allows users to interact with the software using conversational language and simplifying complex tasks. Excel professionals can ask questions, seek guidance on complex formulas or functions, and even request assistance in automating repetitive tasks. ChatGPT responds with step-by-step instructions, examples, and personalized recommendations, enabling users to solve problems faster and more efficiently, said Bhushan Patil, an Excel professional.

Work done in minutes

A range of other AI applications has emerged to enhance the Excel experience. These tools leverage machine learning algorithms to analyze data, identify patterns, and provide valuable insights. For example, some AI apps can automatically generate charts and visualizations from raw data, saving Excel professionals significant time and effort. For advanced features of Excel, ChatGPT can offer guidance on topics like data validation, conditional logic, advanced charting, pivot tables, data connections, and more. Work which consumed around two to three hours, can be done within few minutes, said Shushrut Kulkarni, software engineer.

Helps in multiple ways

By simplifying complex tasks and automating repetitive processes, these add-ins empower Excel professionals to focus on more strategic and analytical aspects of their work. AI supports Microsoft Excel users in multiple ways like understanding and using formulas and functions, troubleshooting errors, data analysis and visualization, formatting, customization, automation and macros, data manipulation, sorting, and guidance on advanced features like data validation, conditional logic, and pivot tables. A simple example is that when a user requires any formula for calculation or addition, he can just type in his query, the ChatGPT provides a solution, said Suyash Bedre, excel professional.

Some of the AI spreadsheet tools:

1. ChatGPT

2. Excelformulabot.com

3. Aiexcelbot. com

4. PromptLoop

5. SheetGod AI

6. Botsheets.com

7. Zoho Sheet

8. Botsheets

9. Numerous AI

10. Ajelix