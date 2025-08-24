AI cannot be substitute for humans

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “In the contemporary era, it is necessary for everyone to learn how to use artificial intelligence (AI) and everyone should undergo training for this. Although it is true that AI cannot be a substitute for humans, we can definitely increase our efficiency with its help,” said Dr Madanmohan Tripathi, Director General of National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT).

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the International Conference on 'Applications of Machine Intelligence and Data Analytics', jointly organised by MGM University’s Institute of Information and Communication Technology (IICT) of and Jawaharlal Nehru College of Engineering, at the Rukmini Auditorium of the university recently.

NIELIT Executive Director Dr Jayaraj Kidav, Vice Chancellor of MGM University Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Dean Dr H H Shinde, Principal Dr Vijaya Musande, Director Dr Sharvari Tamane and others were present.

Dr Madanmohan Tripathi further said that today AI is being used in every field. “It is very helpful in medical science, and it is now possible to provide facilities even in areas where health facilities were not available,” he said.